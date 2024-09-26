President Barrow addresses UNGA today

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barow is expected to address the 79th Sessions of the United Nations General Assembly today.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Sessions, the Hon. Minister of Information, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, also overseeing the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, held a bilateral meeting with Deemah AlYahya, the Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The discussion focused on The Gambia’s strategic role as member of DCO and the organization’s newly launched Digital Economy Navigator—a global assessment tool that enables countries to better understand the paths towards digital economy maturity, find opportunities for growth, and benchmark progress over time.

- Advertisement -

They also explored potential avenues for supporting The Gambia’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives.