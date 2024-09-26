27.2 C
City of Banjul
Man arraigned for obtaining over D4M on false pretense

387
By Amadou Jadama

One Omar Juldeh Jallow, a Guinean national, yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul for allegedly obtaining D4,519,800 from Sheikh Omar Bah and Omar Jallow on false pretense.

Prosecutors alleged that the accused in November 2022 in Banjul obtained the sum from Sheikh Omar Bah and Omar on the pretext that he would supply them with 2700 gallons of cooking oil which representation was false.

The accused denied the charge.

Prosecuting officer Commissioner Sanneh did not object to the accused’s bail application which was granted in the sum of D4M.

The case was adjourned to 7 October for hearing.

