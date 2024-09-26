China Medical Team bound for Gambia receives pre-departure training

- Advertisement -

The members of the 22nd China Medical Team bound for The Gambia are currently undergoing pre-departure training at The First Hospital of China Medical University in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

Muisha Mbikyo Bienvenue, a doctoral student in internal medicine at the university from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is leading the training.

This is the sixth time he has provided pre-departure training for medical teams heading to Africa.

“Over 10 years ago, I came to China to study medicine at my father’s suggestion. Now I’ve come to understand the stark differences between the healthcare systems of China and my country, particularly in terms of resource distribution, service coverage, and technical proficiency,” Bienvenue explained. Since its inception in 2010, the International Education School of China Medical University has been committed to training healthcare professionals for the global medical community. To date, it has nurtured nearly 2,300 students from 108 countries. When Bienvenue was young, his mother suffered from heart disease, but healthcare in his hometown was so underdeveloped that even getting a basic electrocardiogram required traveling long distances.

“By the time I was 16, I had a clear goal — to become a cardiologist and treat my mother,” he said. Unfortunately, Bienvenue was unable to fulfill his dream in time to save her; she passed away five years ago. “Her passing became my driving force. I want to help more patients suffering from heart disease, just like my mother. “Since arriving in China, Bienvenue has worked arduously and has become one of the university’s outstanding international students.

“He is an exceptionally hardworking and diligent student who has earned the trust of many patients,” said Sun Yingxian, head of the cardiology department at the First Hospital. Over the past 60 years, China has sent over 25,000 medical personnel to African countries, treating hundreds of millions of patients and training many local healthcare professionals.

“Every time we talk about the future, I see a firm resolve in Bienvenue’s eyes,” said Liang Songnian, leader of the third medical aid team to The Gambia from Liaoning and deputy chief physician of the interventional therapy department at the First Hospital. “He often speaks about his desire to return to the DRC after graduation to alleviate his people’s suffering and contribute to his country’s healthcare.”