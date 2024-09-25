GAMBIA WINS CABRAL BASKETBALL CUP

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has ended twenty years of waiting for an international basketball accolade.

In a groundbreaking achievement, the country has won the three- nation Amilcar Cabral ZONE II U-21 basketball championship held in Guinea Bissau.

In the final on Monday, the Gambian side beat Senegal 62-48 solidifying a growing dominance in regional basketball as well as marking the nation’s first major international basketball title in over two decades.

The star of the final is the Gambia’s Foday Gorgi Sowe, alias “GoNoLimit,” who stole the show with an outstanding 15-point performance, securing the MVP accolade and the Gambia’s fourth in the tourney.

The scene was breath taking and a joyous moment for Gambian fans in Bissau because as Sowe raised the MVP trophy, fans erupted in celebration, recognizing his immense talent which, coupled with the overall dominance of the team, is the source of pride for country.

The team also enjoyed its memorable crushing victory over host Guinea Bissau (68-24) in the earlier rounds with Ebrima “EB” Drammeh leading the charge and scoring 23 points, earning him the MVP award.

The cup success also came through the guidance of Coach Daniel Nyaki who played a pivotal role in crafting a winning strategy, and his emphasis on teamwork and strong defense proved to be the difference. “We came here with a mission, and the boys have demonstrated their resilience, especially in defense,” the coach said, adding that this victory belongs to the Gambian people back home.

Historic victory over Senegal

The semi-final clash with Senegal marked history as it is the first time the Gambia dominated the neighbours and traditional rivals in an official basketball competition, beating them 52-43.

“The significance of this triumph cannot be overstated, as it marked a new chapter in The Gambia’s rivalry with their more established neighbours”, GBA officials commented.

Coach Nyaki described the win over Senegal monumental. “We’ve had challenges over the years, but today we showed that The Gambia is ready to compete at the highest level,”he said.

Ministry celebrates policy success

The historic triumph is also being celebrated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports which calls it a testament of its unwavering support to basketball.

This year, the Ministry, led by \Minister Bakary Y. Badjie, allocated over D940,000 to the Gambia Basketball Association (GBA) and the funding revitalised the national basketball league and ensured the victorious U-21 team’s participation in the Amilcar Cabral Zone II tournament.

The minister envisaged that Gambian basketball must be restored to its former glory and this cup has now showed that the dream is becoming a reality.

“This victory is a result of collective effort. Our athletes have proven that with the right support, they can achieve greatness on the international stage,” Minister Badjie himself commented on hearing the news.

The ministry paid tribute to the team with this message: ”The entire country is united in celebrating this remarkable victory, with The Gambia U21 basketball team delivering a long-overdue international title. From the electrifying performances of players like Foday Sowe and Ebrima Drammeh to the strategic brilliance of Coach Nyaki, the U21 team has written a new chapter in Gambian basketball history.

With this victory, The Gambia has firmly positioned itself as a rising basketball powerhouse in West Africa. As the nation looks ahead, the future of Gambian basketball is brighter than ever”.