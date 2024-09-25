- Advertisement -

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) expresses its deepest sorrow over the sudden passing of Ms. Metta Mboob, which occurred on Wednesday, 18th September 2024, and was laid to rest the same day at the Old Jeshwang Cemetery.

The Late Ms. Metta Mboob joined the Commission in January 2020 as a Logistics and Office Assistant. Over her years of service, she became known for her unwavering commitment to her duties, professionalism, reliability and willingness to assist colleagues and visitors who come to the Commission, with grace and a positive attitude. She was a passionate advocate for the rights of persons living with disabilities. Her contributions to the Commission’s mandate to promote and protect human rights are immeasurable.

Metta’s untimely passing is a great loss to the NHRC. In remembering Ms. Mboob, the NHRC recognizes not just her role within the Commission, but also her warm and kind personality that left a lasting impression on all those who worked with her.

The Commission extends its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Mboob’s family, friends, and former classmates from her beloved alma mater Saint Joseph’s High School class of 1994 during this difficult time.

She will be deeply missed, and her legacy of hard work and dedication will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Metta, the Commission thanks you for your service. Rest in peace and may your memory be a blessing to all who encountered you, Ameen.