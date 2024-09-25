- Advertisement -

By Kebba M. Jallow

It is with a mix of respect and inspiration that I, as the Founder of ITAG and a pioneer of biometric systems in The Gambia, dedicate and support the following quote in memory of the late Abdourahman Touray:

“Digital inclusion will transform Africa”

Abdourahman, a brilliant Gambia Ivy League Graduate, gifted software engineer, and cherished co-founding member of ITAG, embodied the very essence of this profound statement. His unwavering belief in the transformative power of technology, coupled with his relentless pursuit of digital inclusivity, perfectly aligned with ITAG’s mission.

The journey towards digital inclusion in The Gambia has been paved with remarkable milestones. The first biometric system in The Gambia was installed at Africell, followed by ITAG co-founder Simon Abraham’s acquisition of a demo unit. Abdourahman Touray, with unwavering determination, strived to implement the first biometric ID card system in The Gambia. Though the system faced challenges, his pioneering spirit and dedication will forever be remembered.

Abdourahman’s legacy lives on, not only through his technological contributions but also through the profound impact he had on ITAG and its co-founding members. Papa Yusupha Njie, the first co-founder, along with Salieu Taal and Simon Abraham, shared a vision with Abdourahman. Our inaugural meeting to establish ITAG took place at Abdourahman’s office in Kotu Pristine Consulting, a testament to his pivotal role in shaping the organization’s foundation.

Abdourahman, an Ivy League Software Engineer, held a deep passion for JavaScript. We, Salieu and I, would often share lighthearted moments, playfully teasing him about his unwavering focus on JavaScript. Yet, it was this very dedication and expertise that made him an invaluable asset to ITAG and the Gambian tech community.

Though his physical presence is no longer with us, Abdourahman’s spirit and the indelible mark he left on ITAG and The Gambia continue to inspire us. This quote serves as a poignant reminder of his vision, his passion, and his unwavering dedication to creating a more equitable and connected Africa through technology.

May Abdourahman’s legacy serve as a beacon, guiding us towards a future where digital inclusion is not just a goal but a reality for all Africans. We honor his memory by continuing the work he started, ensuring that his dream of a digitally empowered Africa lives on.

Your contributions will never be forgotten.