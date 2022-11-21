President Barrow off to provinces today

By Lamin Cham

At the start of his meet-the-people tour this afternoon, President Barrow will visit projects in the NBR notably the Nuimi-Hakalang Road and hold a general meeting in Ndungu Kebbeh that would be attended by communities from the two Niumi districts as well as Jokadu. This will be preceded by introductions at Barra where the president will be welcomed by community and religious leaders from the North Bank.

The presidential entourage will spend the night in Kerewan.

The three-week tour will take the president to all the regions and various infrastructure and development project sites in addition to holding meetings in Baddibu Gunjur, Makkah-Farafenni, Njau, Lamenkoto, Chamoi, Mankamang Kunda, Kolibantang, Jareng, Bansang, Jappineh, Kwinella, Sibanor, Brikama, Mandinaring, Tujereng, Talinding and Banjul.