President Barrow receives Eid messages from Muslim world leaders

State House, Banjul, 28th June 2024: As Muslims celebrated Eid Ul-Adha 2024, His Excellency President Adama Barrow received messages of goodwill from Muslim leaders around the world.

The messages received came from Their Excellences, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, His Majesty Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Muhammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The leaders prayed for peace, progress, and tranquillity for the government, the people of The Gambia and the Muslim Ummah.

Similarly, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – OIC, His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Chairman of the OIC.