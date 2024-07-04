Banjul to get 6-A-Side football court

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North Modou Lamin Bah on Friday laid a foundation stone six-a-side football court in his constituency but opened to all, especially Banjulians.

Speaking at the event, Bah said sports plays a crucial role in enhancing not just good health but opportunities those endowed with skills in it. “With this new facility, we aim to empower our youths and encourage their active participation in sports, and strengthen our community bonds”.

Hon. Bah thanked the people of Banjul North for giving him the mandate to represent them.

“My gratitude goes to my great team and the National Assembly for their support in this laudable initiative,” he said. Bah also thanked Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe of Banjul for her close collaboration on the magnificent project. The event was graced by visiting Bissau mayor Jose Medina Lobato.

The project will be funded through his Constituency Development Fund and in close collaboration with the Banjul City Council.

The project is expected to be completed in six months.

six-aside football is played by two teams of six players, not the usual eleven players. The playing area is surrounded by a wall, not lines, and the game does not stop for throw-ins, corners, or goal kicks.