PURA convenes 8th consumer parliament

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) held its eighth Consumer Parliament at its office in Kairaba Avenue on Saturday. It brings together key stakeholders and consumers to dialogue, enhance accountability, and improve service delivery across essential sectors such as electricity, water, telecommunications, and broadcasting. This year’s event was held under the theme: “Building youth resilience: Ensuring fair utility services and combating cber bullying.”

PURA director general Dr Njogou Bah highlighted the importance of consumer empowerment in driving improvements within the utility sectors. He said PURA’s mandate is to ensure that consumers receive quality services that are reliable, affordable, and sustainable.

“The theme is timely and essential as we navigate the complexities of our modern world. It aligns with our recent efforts to address challenges young people face online,equipping them with skills to combat cyberbullying and other negative behaviours,” Dr Bah added.

Board Chairman Alieu Ngum, said the consumer parliament has become an important platform for major stakeholders in the country as it allows providers and consumers to interact and dialogue on issues of common interest.

PURA’s director of consumer affairs, Jamilatou SaidyLeigh, said: “Today’s gathering underscores PURA’s commitment to transparency and accountability, encouraging service providers to engage directly with consumers, hear their challenges, and respond to their needs.

The event featured a series of panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions where consumers raised critical concerns over frequent power outages, inadequate water supply in rural areas, poor network coverage, and rising tariffs.

In response to these concerns representatives from providers like Nawec, Gamtel and mobile operators explained a number of factors and challenges while outlining ongoing projects and future plans to expand network coverage, improve internet speeds, and service affordability.

The authority also pledged to review and address all grievances raised during the event while strengthening its regulatory framework to adapt to the evolving needs of the population.