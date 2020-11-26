18 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 27, 2020
type here...
News

QNET sues 2 for defamation

1200
untit 3
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

QNET, a e-commerce networking Company in The Gambia, has sued at least two people for character assassination at the Bandung Magistrates’ court.

- Advertisement -

The case is brought by three independent representatives of QNET, Muhammed Sillah, Muhammed Sanneh and Lamin Ceesay against Abdoulie Badjie and Mummy Tunkara for allegedly spreading false and misleading information about their business.

The company is seeking D900, 000 compensation as damages for loss of earnings due to the defendants’ misleading and false information about its businesses.

The company is also seeking for a court order to restrain the defendants from making further false and misleading comments against its business in the country.

According to the particulars of the claim, both Mummy Tunkara and Abdoulie Badjie knowingly and deliberately spread false information about the businesses of the Independent Representatives of QNET as not genuine and based on sacrifices.

The alleged statements of Ms Tunkara and Mr Badjie were contained in audios and released in WhatsApp groups. The first hearing was adjourned because one of the defendants, Mummy Tunkara, was absent. Hearing continues today at the Bundung Magistrates’ court.

QNET is an e-commerce based direct selling business, offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products to customers around the world. Its products are designed to help people to take charge of their health and improve their livelihood.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOn child begging: a nation guilty of endangering children
Next articleGroundnut trade operators query new buying system
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘MFDC HAD NO HAND IN KORO’S MURDER’

Casamance separatist leader, Salif Sadio has said speculations peddled that his men might have had a hand in the murder and incineration of former...
Read more
News

US Embassy explains new visa bond policy

By Lamin Cham Following the introduction of a new law requiring some African states to sign a bond, prospective tourists and visitors from more than...
Read more
News

Barrow extends TRRC mandate to June 2021

By Mafugi Ceesay The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission recently undertook a comprehensive review of the remaining themes in its work programme covering public hearings...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

salif sarjo 1

‘MFDC HAD NO HAND IN KORO’S MURDER’

Casamance separatist leader, Salif Sadio has said speculations peddled that his men might have had a hand in the murder and incineration of former...
us 1

US Embassy explains new visa bond policy

barrow 2

Barrow extends TRRC mandate to June 2021

rice

Groundnut trade operators query new buying system

untit 3

QNET sues 2 for defamation

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions