Raising revenue locally

The President of the Republic of the Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow has hinted that henceforth, the Gambia may have to depend on internal revenue collections to fund most of the needs of the country. He said that this may include services like road constructions and other essential works provided by the State.

While there may be some long-term benefits in trying to be more self-reliant as a nation, this may pose some serious challenges to many citizens in the country. Turning away from foreign aid and other means of funding service certain projects – for whatever reason(s) – will surely have some unpleasant consequences in the country especially at this time of economic difficulties.

Analysts say that for there to be significant increase in internal revenue collections, charges for some services may have to be raised. This may include hospital and medical bills, acquiring of national documents and other important issues which are needed by citizens.

Granted, this may seem to be a plausible way of getting revenue to some people in the government, it will certainly increase the economic weight that majority of the citizens are already crumbling under. There are many families who are finding it very difficult to have the three-square meals and paying for other levies.

With the already too high cost of living, it is difficult to imagine citizens having to dig deeper into their pockets to access basic services which are a necessity to their lives. Currently, many Gambians are already disillusioned by the challenges they face and one can only imagine that increasing some services will only make matters worse for them.

It is important that the government think long and hard before implementing any policies that will increase the suffering of the people who are already too battered to think about other means of getting money.