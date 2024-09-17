Ramzia explains reasons for joining NPP

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

Ramzia Diab, a former staunch member of the United Democratic Party who recently decamped to archrivals, the National People’s Party, has opened up about her decision to join the ruling party.

Late last month, the former ambassador to Malaysia quit the UDP and during a meeting with President Barrow at State House over the weekend, Ms Diab said she has seen the truth.

“If you see the truth, your eyes should open and accept. You should follow what Allah has ordained. I didn’t know much about President Barrow in 2016 but he has respected me so much that I feel shy. Even when I was in UDP, wherever he saw me, President Barrow would greet me and show me respect,” she said.

“I see development whenever I am driving around. I see roads; dual carriage, and I said to myself, by Allah, let’s follow the truth now. Why would we be in opposition fighting and talking? I wanted to join since 2021 because I wasn’t impressed with what I saw. I wouldn’t be in a party where it’s just one-sided; some would call me a Lebanese or I am from that place or this place. My father was born here, it was my grandparents who came to The Gambia. We were born in Jangjangbureh. If you show me that you don’t accept me, I will go to someone who doesn’t care if I am black or white,” she remarked.

Putting emphasis on the importance of predestination, Ms Diab drew her traumatic survival in a plane crash three decades ago as an example that there is time for everything.

“If you’re in opposition and all you want is for the government to crumble just for one person to take over, if Allah doesn’t write your name as president, it will not happen. I used to work as an airhostess for years. I was in a plane and it crashed, I was the only survivor; everyone else, including those I worked with died. I am not better than those who died, no, it is because it wasn’t my time,” she said.

“I don’t want to take much of your time, Mr President, but I am telling you that I have joined wholly. I have come to work and I will bring you people that will shock you.”

Speaking at the event, President Barrow expressed joy in seeing people from Serekunda joining his party.

“Serekunda people oppose me yes but whenever I am passing by, they come out in their numbers to welcome me. I see them on the roads when I am passing and I have observed that. So, even if they don’t like me, it is not deep. That is why I wasn’t surprised to see them joining me. It is not bad to be in opposition but to be in opposition forever is not good. If you opposed Jawara, opposed Jammeh and oppose Barrow, then you should check yourself. We were in the opposition and Allah gave us the presidency. After giving us the presidency, you left and stood behind the queue again. Whatever you prayed got answered, now what do you want?” he quizzed.

Gambia as a model

The president said he wants The Gambia to be a model of development to other countries. He said that can only be achieved through hard work.

“We had two presidents here. Jawara said he wanted to make The Gambia like Singapore. Jammeh wanted The Gambia to be like Dubai. I wouldn’t say any of that; I want The Gambia to be The Gambia. I want other countries to say they want to be like The Gambia,” he said.

“These countries [Dubai and Singapore] worked hard until everyone envies them. I want to work like that until others envy us and want to be like The Gambia,” he added.