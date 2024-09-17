Africa seeks China’s support at FOCAC to combat rising terrorism on continent

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

The Beijing Action Plan 2024-2027, which emanated from the recently concluded summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation, has put forward plans to support Africa in fighting the spate of terrorist attacks on the continent.

Sub-Saharan Africa is the region with the highest number of terrorist attacks worldwide, according to the 2023 report of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

“China supports African countries’ efforts to fight terrorism and opposes politicising or adopting double-standards on counterterrorism, and calls on the international community to redouble support to African countries for their counterterrorism capacity building. Both parties undertake not to offer shelter to individuals prosecuted for acts of terrorism or financing terrorism. China will provide expertise and support to the African Center for Study and Research on Terrorism based in Algiers as well as the office in Rabat of the UN Programme for the fight against terrorism and training in Africa,” the document, which was adopted at the summit, stated.

The African leaders and their Chinese counterpart agreed to enhance cooperation in counterterrorism, with specific focus on the areas in the continent battling a rise in terrorist attacks and terrorism financing.

“African countries, particularly those located in the Horn of Africa, Cabo Delgado and the Sahel, lastingly affected by the scourge of terrorism, will be further supported in strengthening their capacities in the fight against terrorism. The two sides will continue to hold the series of meetings of the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum, improve its professional standards, strengthen its institutional building, and encourage more exchanges between Chinese and African young and middle-aged military officials. China and Africa will continue to strengthen communication platforms on peace and security at various levels and in various fields,” it added.

Africa and China also agreed to step up intelligence-sharing and action coordination on combating international terrorist organisations, and to support African countries in improving their counterterrorism capacity.

“China and Africa will continue to work together to safeguard the security of shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Guinea, Indian Ocean and Somali waters. The African side appreciates China’s initiatives relating to its advocacy in favor of Africa in the fight against terrorism at the level of international bodies. Taking into account the fact that the Sahel has become the area of Africa most affected by terrorism currently, the African side wishes more support from China in the fight against this scourge which negatively impacts any socioeconomic development action of the region,” the document added.

The 2024 Beijing summit of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation was held from 4-6 September with more than forty African leaders in attendance.