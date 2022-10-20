Re: GAP wants woman arrested for insulting Sarahules

Dear Editor,

We have to hunt down this insane tribalist! She must face justice! Any serious political party she might be representing should come out and condemn her in the strongest term.

Alhaji Bah

Banjul

Dear Editor,

I am not a Sarahule but I totally condemn this kind of rudeness. Our government should take immediate action on this kind of rudeness and set an example. All the tribes in the country are related and nobody can differentiate between people in this blessed country of The Gambia. Let’s be together as one and let us not listen to these Satanic people. They have no use in the society and they are poisonous. Please let’s be one.

Baffay Camara

Banjul

Dear Editor,

They have started engaging in nasty politics because the local government election is nearing. Why would anyone make an audio and insult members of a whole tribe? I blame the adviser to the president, Dembo ‘By Force’ Bojang. He stood before the president and said the most tribalistic things and nothing came out of it.

Ebrima Sisawo

Banjul

Dear Editor,

Hate speech and tribal insults should be stopped. No tribe is better than the other and no tribe is above the other. The Gambia remains the same but people’s attitudes are changing. We may be Mandinka, Fula or Wolof but at the end of the day, we all have the same nationality as printed on our national ID cards and passports. Let us stop the self hate.

Boss Njie

Helsinki, Finland

Dear Editor,

I totally condemn this action, but this was not the first time an individual made a voice message to insult an ethnic group in the country. The late Lie Saine of Banjul insulted Mandinkas before he died and nothing came out of it. We should have respect for ourselves. Yesterday Lie Saine insulted Mandinkas. Today a woman has insulted Sarahules. Tomorrow someone else will insult another ethnic group. It will go on. We should change our behaviours and stop it.

Sankung Singhateh

The Quadrangle, Banjul

Dear Editor,

Tribalism is deep rooted in the hearts and minds of Gambians and it even got worse since President Barrow came into power. A Fula shopkeeper told me he doesn’t sell to Mandinkas and this just happened yesterday. Fortunately for him, by a miracle of some divine intervention I was able to keep my calm and engaged him in a dialogue.

He said to me that the Mandinkas are the problem of this country and as such he hates them. After talking for a while he decided to sell the stuff I came for to me. I was furious but I decided to walk away because I saw no point trying to confront him if he would stoop that low to utter such a reckless statement.

Omap Kamapa

Sifoe

Dear Editor,

Let Batchilly give us a break. When a Wolof woman recorded an audio insulting Mandinkas why didn’t he tell the government to arrest her? This is sheer hypocrisy. Since the precedence has been set and nothing done to stop it, it will be tit for that on the Internet. We will finish each other. If anyone insults our elders or tribes, we will return pay in kind. Some people think they are the only ones who can insult. If anyone insults you, insult him or her back.

Ebrahima Njie

Serekunda

Dear Editor,

Former Banjul parliamentarian Lie Saine publicly insulted Mandinkas and nothing was done to him. He walked scot free until the day he died. Batchilly did not say a thing about him. Thank God real Gambians are seeing the hypocrisy of these politicians and the cruelty of these tribal bigots.

Rising Jessica Lion

Address not provided

Dear Editor,

What the woman said is pure hate speech. Why are the woman not been arrested. Is it because she is an NPP supporter? I am sure she would have been arrested a long time ago if she were a UDP supporter. Muhammed Darboe the comedian caricatured the First Lady by liking her face to a “fried fish” and he was arrested and detained. Let the police act by arresting this woman now.

Abou Francis Mendy

Serekunda