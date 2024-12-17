Remapsen honours Dr Michel Sidibé

- Advertisement -

The Remapsen Awards ceremony, featuring prizes named after former UNAIDS executive director Dr Michel Sidibé, was held on 6 December in Dakar, Senegal. During this event, the African Media Network for Health and Environmental Promotion (Remapsen) paid a special tribute to Dr Michel Sidibé by presenting him with a special recognition award.

Through Mrs Line Renée Batongué, CRTV (Cameroon) journalist, Remapsen vice-president for environmental promotion and awards director, this distinction was established not only to encourage African journalists to increase their engagement in promoting health, environment, human rights and gender issues, but also to honour a great servant of Africa in the health and environmental sectors, Dr Michel Sidibé.

Dr Michel Sidibé served as United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, UNAIDS executive director, and Mali’s minister of health and social affairs. He has dedicated over 44 years to global health, consistently emphasising people-centred policies. His vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination, and zero Aids-related deaths inspired global action and redefined worldwide HIV response efforts. His 90-90-90 targets established a transformative framework, enabling more than 25 million people to access life-saving treatments under his leadership at UNAIDS.

Dr Sidibé’s unwavering commitment to Africa’s health sovereignty remains central to his work. He has consistently advocated for local pharmaceutical production and improved access to high-quality medicines and vaccines. He continues to shape Africa’s health landscape by aligning strategies with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision, where he serves as special envoy for the African Medicines Agency (AMA). These revolutionary contributions and dedication have earned this trained economist international recognition, including honorary doctorates and a seat on the Global Commission on Drug Policy. His mission is clear: advancing Africa’s health autonomy and dismantling global inequalities.

As an tireless advocate for health equity and African-led solutions, and in his role as African Union special envoy for the African Medicines Agency (AMA), Dr Sidibé has driven the rapid ratification of the AMA Treaty, enabling its implementation in November 2021, surpassing all expectations.

It is fitting that Remapsen has requested Dr Michel Sidibé to sponsor the Remapsen Awards, which annually recognise the continent’s best journalists in health and environmental sectors and the network’s top national coordinating bodies.