Rival NPP aspirant Touray finally endorses Badjie

By Omar Bah

A rival National Peoples Party team called ”Siggil KMC” led by Mustapha Touray has finally endorsed the party’s official candidate for KM Bakary Badjie.

Mr Touray unsuccessful worked for the NPP’s ticket for the municipality, but since withdrawing his bid in favour of Minister Badjie, he has been maintaining silence prompting speculations about his next move.

But in a statement shared with The Standard yesterday he ended all speculations by affirming his support to the party and its candidate in the upcoming local government elections. “Henceforth, Mustapha Touray has suspended his aspiration to contest for Mayor of KMC in view of his conviction that NPP as an unmatched party within The Gambia, and KMC in particular, has now unanimously agreed to rally behind our party’s only candidate in the person of Bakary Badjie.

Consequently, Touray and his team hereby declare their unwavering solidarity with Minister Badjie, and shall vigorously campaign along with him to uproot UDP’s Talib Ahmed Bensouda,” the statement said.

It added: “The mistake of elected Talib Bensouda and his incompetent administration will now be corrected and halted. Finally, Mr Touray wishes to express profound gratitude to the tens of thousands of KM residents and supporters, and by extension the Gambian people at home and abroad that rallied behind him during his mayoral bid including President Adama Barrow”.