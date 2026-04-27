Opposition announces taskforce to facilitate coalition building

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By Omar Bah

Opposition political parties and groups continued their coalition building talks at the Baobab Resort Hotel on Saturday with the announcement of the formation of a Taskforce Committee comprising representatives from all parties and movements.

The committee is mandated to draft a comprehensive Terms of Reference to the coalition’s framework, structure, and code of conduct.

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The meeting, hosted by the Gambia Democratic Congress GDC, was convened under the Alliance for Democracy and Development ADD in collaboration with civil society.

With the next presidential contest fast approaching, many observers say the opposition parties face a choice — unite, or risk another five years of staying out of office.

Saturday’s meeting attracted people from a broader cross-section: United Democratic Party, GDC, ADD, National Democratic Party, Unite Movement For Change, National Development Association, People’s Alliance Party, Gambian People’s Advancement Party, and APRC No-To-Alliance, among others.

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The APP-Sobeyaa, led by Essa Faal, sent apologies, citing engagements in Foni, but confirmed it remains part of the process.

Mr Ebrima S Bah and Professor Yero Mballow chaired the session to “ensure transparency and impartiality.”

Members then unanimously selected Prof Mballow as chairperson of the Taskforce, replacing Bah in that role.

The parties agreed that all negotiations and decisions should be open to partner scrutiny, burdens and benefits shared based on electoral weight and contribution, zero tolerance for hate speech among partners and public disclosure of all agreements.

The talks were adjourned to Saturday, 2 May at 10 a.m, to be hosted by the United Democratic Party at a venue to be announced later.

Registration of minors

The coalition of opposition parties, political movements, and civil society organisations also condemned what they called “alarming irregularities” in the ongoing voter registration exercise, including reports of voter cards being issued to underage persons.

It demands that the IEC conduct a full biometric and age audit of the provisional list before display, publish the number of underage and double entries identified per constituency, punish any alkalo, district chief, or IEC staff found to have attested for minors.

“We also demand the display of the provisional register for 30 days in all polling stations and enable SMS verification so citizens can flag illegal entries. The IEC must hold weekly press briefings on registration anomalies because democracy dies in darkness,” the coalition added.

The coalition argued that the voter register is “the foundation of our democracy.”

They cited the Independent Electoral Commission’s admission of 2,800 double registration cases, alongside “widespread reports from communities in URR, CRR, and WCR of persons below 18 being registered.”

“This constitutes a direct threat to ‘one person, one vote.’ A compromised roll produces a compromised election. That is unacceptable,” the statement signed by Ebrima S Bah, Secretary of the Joint Opposition & CSO Committee on Electoral Integrity said.

The release stated that Section 39 of the 1997 Constitution and Section 12 of the Elections Act are clear: only Gambian citizens aged 18 and above may register.

“No party should benefit from fraud,” the group said. They called on all political parties to sign a public pledge: “Any candidate whose agent is proven to have registered minors forfeits that polling station.” The statement added: “Police yourselves, or the law will police you.”

The release urged security services to treat voter fraud as a national security matter. “Investigate and arrest brokers who transport minors to registration centres. A fake voter today is a fake passport applicant tomorrow.”