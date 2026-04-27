spot_img
19.7 C
City of Banjul
Monday, April 27, 2026
type here...
spot_img
Gambia News

Following acquittal of suspect, Janjangbureh NAM urges independent probe into PIU killings

- Advertisement -
Arret 20

By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Member for Janjanbureh, Omar Jammeh, has urged government to establish an independent investigative panel into the fatal shooting of two police officers in 2023, following the acquittal of the man accused of their murder.

Speaking in a virtual interview conducted by US based journalist Ebrima Baldeh, Hon Jammeh said government should move beyond the concluded court case and focus on uncovering those responsible for the killings.

- Advertisement -

“Gambians deserve to know, and the families deserve to know who killed their loved ones,” he said.

He criticised the police for failing in its handling of the case from the outset, alleging that early information provided by investigators misled the national leadership and contributed to wrong conclusions.

“From the press conference down to pressing charges against the accused Ousainou Bojang and his sister, the police failed in their handling of the case,” Hon  Jammeh said.

- Advertisement -

He added that failure to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt exposed serious gaps in the investigation.

The lawmaker described the killings of the officers as “unprecedented” and “unacceptable,” noting that they were attacked while on duty.

“For me, it is unbearable that such a crime happened and the culprits are not brought to justice,” he said.

He maintained that only an independent and transparent probe can establish the truth, ensure accountability, and restore public trust in the justice system.

Previous article
Opposition announces taskforce to facilitate coalition building
Next article
Darboe: IEC has so far done nothing illegal
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions