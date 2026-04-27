Following acquittal of suspect, Janjangbureh NAM urges independent probe into PIU killings

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By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Member for Janjanbureh, Omar Jammeh, has urged government to establish an independent investigative panel into the fatal shooting of two police officers in 2023, following the acquittal of the man accused of their murder.

Speaking in a virtual interview conducted by US based journalist Ebrima Baldeh, Hon Jammeh said government should move beyond the concluded court case and focus on uncovering those responsible for the killings.

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“Gambians deserve to know, and the families deserve to know who killed their loved ones,” he said.

He criticised the police for failing in its handling of the case from the outset, alleging that early information provided by investigators misled the national leadership and contributed to wrong conclusions.

“From the press conference down to pressing charges against the accused Ousainou Bojang and his sister, the police failed in their handling of the case,” Hon Jammeh said.

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He added that failure to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt exposed serious gaps in the investigation.

The lawmaker described the killings of the officers as “unprecedented” and “unacceptable,” noting that they were attacked while on duty.

“For me, it is unbearable that such a crime happened and the culprits are not brought to justice,” he said.

He maintained that only an independent and transparent probe can establish the truth, ensure accountability, and restore public trust in the justice system.