IEC warns parties to comply with electoral laws or face sanctions

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By Arret Jatta

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has warned political parties to comply with electoral regulations or risk facing sanctions, including suspension or deregistration, during a stakeholder forum held with political parties, the media and other key actors.

The warning was issued by IEC Vice Chairperson Cherno Jallow in response to concerns raised about the Commission’s role in ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

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Jallow stressed that while the IEC remains committed to upholding its mandate, political parties must also fulfill their legal obligations, describing the relationship as a shared responsibility.

According to him, while some parties responded and provided the necessary information, others did not engage with the IEC or designate focal points for the exercise.

“We are committed to ensuring that we apply the full force of the law for those defaulters,” he warned, adding that non-compliant parties will be formally written to and asked to explain their actions.

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He further cautioned that failure to respond could result in the application of legal provisions, including suspension and possible deregistration.

Jallow urged all political parties to act promptly and comply with the law, emphasising that cooperation is key to building trust and confidence in the electoral process.

“As much as we have responsibilities and obligations, political parties also have,” he said, adding that the IEC is working to ensure the process remains transparent, inclusive and credible.