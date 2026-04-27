Women demand equality and empowerment at IWD celebrations

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By Muss Sise, just back from Kerewan

On Saturday, in Kerewan North Bank Region, The Gambia celebrated International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to recognising and advocating for the rights, equality, and empowerment of women and girls.

The event was marked by a commitment to dismantling barriers and providing opportunities.

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Madam Fatoumata Bah Barrow, the First Lady of The Gambia, graced the occasion alongside Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, who hosted fellow ministers, diplomats UN bodies among others.

Women from all walks of life converged under the blazing sun, dressed in white symbolising unity and a collective call for recognition of women’s achievements.

The event highlighted the vital role women play in society and the ongoing need for awareness surrounding their rights and empowerment.

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This year’s celebration was marked by a global recognition of the strides women continue to make, with a special emphasis on encouraging women in all sectors, including those in security, who showcased their contributions and commitment to the cause of nation building.

The support and approach of President Adama Barrow towards women’s initiatives were acknowledged, further inspiring the attendees to continue advocating for gender equality and empowerment.

The celebration in Kerewan served as a significant platform for the Gambian women’s fraternity to converge, share their experiences, and strengthen their collective voice in the ongoing fight for rights and equality.

Through this event, they not only commemorated their achievements but also energised their commitment to dismantling barriers and creating pathways for future generations.

The International Women’s Day celebration in The Gambia exemplified the nation’s dedication to promoting gender equality and recognising the critical contributions of women in all sectors. The event concluded in a collective spirit of unity and empowerment resonating among attendees, inspiring ongoing dialogue and action towards achieving equitable opportunities for all women and girls in The Gambia.