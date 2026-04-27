‘Gambians in South Africa not affected in xenophobic attacks’

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By Omar Bah

The Gambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay has said Gambians living in the country have not been affected by recent attacks targeting black foreigners.

The High Commissioner confirmed to The Standard yesterday that the mission has not received reports of any Gambian nationals being harmed, displaced, or caught up in the violence.

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Her comments came amid heightened concern over xenophobic attacks on African migrants in parts of South Africa.

The High Commission said it continues to monitor the situation and remains in contact with Gambian communities across the country.

She urged Gambians in South Africa who face threats or need assistance to contact the High Commission.