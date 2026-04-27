UDP holds symposium to honour late Solo Sandeng

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By Kumba Jobe & Aminata Ceesay

The United Democratic Party, civil society actors, and other stakeholders on Tuesday held a symposium in honour of the late Ebrima Solo Sandeng at Metzy Hotel, renewing demands for electoral reform and democratic accountability.

The event marked Sandeng’s legacy and brought together political leaders, activists, and family members to reflect on his role in The Gambia’s democratic struggle and to raise concerns about governance today.

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Organisers opened by describing Sandeng as a symbol of courage and resistance whose sacrifice continues to drive the fight for justice, rule of law, and fundamental rights.

Pa Amadou Manneh said April 14 remains a critical date in Gambia’s history and remembrance must drive reflection and action.

“To preserve April 14 in our national memory is not routine. It is resistance against forgetting,” he said, citing concerns over police conduct, the judiciary, and media freedom. He demanded transparent, credible electoral processes and said public trust in democratic institutions must be protected.

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Speaking for Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, Mr Camara called Sandeng a “fearless patriot” whose actions helped unite Gambians during political repression.

A representative of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) said Sandeng’s death was a turning point that led to democratic change in 2016. He said governance gaps remain and citizens’ rights must be upheld.

Speaking for the family, Muhammed Sandeng urged reflection, especially among youth, on the country’s direction ten years after 2016.

“Ten years on, the question is: what do we really want as young people of this country?” he asked, calling on citizens to take responsibility for the nation’s future.

Guest speaker Madi Jobarteh warned of democratic backsliding and said key April 14 demands, particularly electoral reform, remain unresolved.

“It is meaningless to commemorate April 14 every year if our electoral system remains weak and faulty,” he said.

Closing the event, UDP leader Ousainou Darboe said the struggle for democracy continues.

“We have not reached the destination,” he said, calling for sustained commitment to democratic principles.

Sandeng, a UDP activist, died in custody in April 2016 after arrest during a peaceful protest demanding electoral reform. His death sparked nationwide outrage and contributed to political change in The Gambia.