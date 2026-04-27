DDYF donates D856K in hygiene materials to 600 sponsored children

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By Olimatou Coker

Ding-ding Yiriwa Federation on Tuesday distributed assorted hygiene materials worth D856,550 to parents and caregivers of 600 sponsored children in Kombo North and South districts. The handover was held at the federation’s office in Jambanjelly.

The items included 1,200 packets of laundry soap, 600 branded plastic laundry pans, and 1,200 bottles of bleach. They are meant for parents and caregivers of enrolled children aged 0 to 5 and their families.

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According to officials, the initiative supports child wellbeing, health, and proper care by promoting household hygiene. It forms part of the federation’s commitment to improve the wellbeing, hygiene, and protection of young children in the community.

Alieu Mendy, Federation Manager of DDYF, said the federation focuses on the welfare and protection of children and youth in Kombo North and South under three life stages: Healthy and Secure Infants; Educated and Confident Children; and Skilled and Involved Youth who can participate in national development.

“The objectives are to contribute to proper hygiene for school-going children, reduce illnesses linked to poor hygiene, support parents with family hygiene costs, and boost children’s pride through improved hygiene,” Mendy explained.

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He noted that DDYF works through partnerships with like-minded organizations, communities, and philanthropists. “Today, DDYF presents assorted hygiene materials worth D856,550 to 600 children in our sponsorship program,” he said.

Gallor Demba Bah, Partnership Portfolio Specialist at ChildFund, said ChildFund values partnership. “Because we need each other, we come together as partners to share learning, experience, expertise, and resources to maximize our reach,” he said.

He said the consignment of soap, pans, and cleaning materials is important and will support enrolled children through their parents and caregivers. “Health is wealth. Personal hygiene is the first line of defense against disease,” Bah said.

“This is not just a donation of items. It is about creating a safer and cleaner environment for parents, caregivers, and their children,” he added, urging beneficiaries to use and maintain the materials properly. He described DDYF as a reliable, transparent, and accountable partner working for needy children and vulnerable families.

Yusupha Bojang, Representative of the Governor of West Coast Region, said the support comes at the right time. “Hygiene materials such as laundry soap, washing pans, and bleach are essential for every household,” he said.

He said the items help parents maintain a clean and safe environment, reduce disease, and protect the health of children and their families. “Regular hand washing with soap eliminates harmful germs, washing pans facilitate proper cleaning of clothes and household items, while bleach disinfects surfaces and treats water,” Bojang said.

Other speakers included Lamin Jammeh, a representative of ASBL.