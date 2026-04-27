Youth Ministry launches D34M AGREEN Gambia project to boost TVET

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By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, through the Gambia Songhai Initiative, on Friday launched the D34.5 million AGREEN Gambia Project in partnership with The Gambia College School of Agriculture, Gambia Startup Chamber of Commerce, and international partners. The launch was held at Metzy Residence Hotel.

AGREEN Gambia is a collaborative initiative to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training with a focus on climate-smart agriculture, digital education tools, and competency-based teaching. It will upskill TVET educators, drive agribusiness innovation, and expand sustainable employment for youth.

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The project receives technical expertise from international partners: INFODEF in Spain, Josip Juraj Strossmayer University of Osijek, Faculty of Agrobiotechnical Sciences in Croatia, and INNOQUALITY SYSTEMS in Ireland.

AGREEN Gambia is expected to advance youth empowerment, promote sustainable agriculture, and drive inclusive growth nationwide.

Lamin Camara, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, called the initiative a timely response to equip trainers and prepare youth with skills to tackle unemployment and agricultural challenges.

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“AGREEN Gambia will expand hands-on training, promote innovation in agribusiness, and create stronger links between young people and employment,” Camara said.

With European Union support under Erasmus+, the project will build the capacity of TVET educators, strengthen employer partnerships, and ensure training is relevant, practical, and inclusive.

“This initiative is about empowering our youth and securing a sustainable future for The Gambia,” Camara said. “AGREEN Gambia is more than a project. It is a pathway to opportunity, resilience, and a brighter future for young people across the country.”

Rafael Brigandi, Deputy Head of Mission at the EU, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to youth-focused initiatives and cited Erasmus+ successes in strengthening vocational education.

“Erasmus+ connects students, educators, and institutions. We are glad to extend that spirit of cooperation to The Gambia’s TVET sector. Skills are one of the foundations of development,” Brigandi said. “Together with our broader support to agriculture, value chains, and private sector development, the EU stands beside The Gambia in building a more resilient, inclusive, and job-rich economy.”

Jesus Boyano, AGREEN Gambia Project Coordinator, said the project targets climate-smart agriculture as a key sector. “This project is fully aligned with Gambia Government policies and EU cooperation on climate change adaptation in agriculture. It fosters social inclusion of women in rural areas and youth. It gathers these priorities and aligns with cutting-edge models for excellence in VET,” he said.

Momodou Njie, Chair of the Gambia Startup Chamber of Commerce, said the overall goal is to enhance the capacity and relevance of the VET system to foster sustainable development and support the transition to climate-smart agriculture.

“This will improve livelihoods, food security, and climate resilience among disadvantaged communities, particularly youth and women in rural areas,” Njie said. “GSCC is the lead implementing partner for all five work packages and is responsible for dissemination and sustainability activities.”