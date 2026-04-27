FAO hosts national oysters’ day 2026 to advance value chain 

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By Kumba Jobe

The Food and Agriculture Organisation on Saturday hosted National Oysters Day 2026 at the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute in Kanifing.

Held under the theme “Promoting a Sustainable and Inclusive Oyster Value Chain in The Gambia,” the event gathered government officials, UN agencies, the European Union delegation, the Government of Germany, and oyster harvesting communities to showcase progress under the FISH4ACP programme.

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The celebration highlights the impact of FISH4ACP, implemented by FAO with support from the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Government of The Gambia. It serves as a key platform to underscore the oyster value chain’s role in supporting livelihoods, strengthening food security, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Musa Drammeh, Minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, said fisheries remain a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing about 12 percent to GDP and supporting over 200,000 Gambians directly and indirectly.

“Oyster harvesting has long supported women in coastal communities despite limited recognition and difficult working conditions,” Drammeh said. “Government interventions are now transforming the sector through research, training, and policy support.”

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He said the sector now benefits from improved management, scientific research on oyster habitats, and women-led associations driving sustainable harvesting. “Government remains committed to modernising fisheries infrastructure and expanding market access,” he added.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in The Gambia said the oyster value chain sits at the intersection of human development, gender empowerment, and sustainable natural resource management.

He noted that women in the sector have historically worked in unsafe conditions, but FISH4ACP has improved safety, skills, and productivity. He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to inclusive development, food security, and sustainable livelihoods, and commended donor partners for their continued support.

FAO FISH4ACP Project Coordinator Khadija Diallo called the event a major milestone. “It celebrates the transformation of the oyster sector through a programme supported by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Government of The Gambia,” she said.

Diallo said the initiative has strengthened the oyster value chain by improving livelihoods, promoting environmental sustainability, and enhancing women’s participation in fisheries development.

Fatou Janga, representing the TRY Oyster Women’s Association, called the celebration historic recognition of women’s contribution. The association has grown from 50 women in Kamalo to over 1,200 members across 12 communities.

“Our aim is to bring all women working in the mangroves under one umbrella to strengthen coordination and improve livelihoods,” Janga said. She said the event showcases innovations in oyster processing, value addition, handicrafts, and sustainable resource management.

Yvonne Sambou, a young oyster harvester from Lamin, said oyster harvesting remains a vital income source for coastal families. “For generations, women have worked in the mangroves under very difficult conditions. Today, we are not only harvesting but also adding value through processing and crafts,” she said.

The event featured exhibitions of fresh, smoked, jarred, and vacuum-packed oyster products, alongside handicrafts made from oyster shells.