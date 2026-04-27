Abdul Rahman boarding school appeals to gov’t, donors for urgent help

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The proprietor of Abdul Rahman Bun Zubair Quranic Memorisation Center in Busumbala London, West Coast Region, Jabou Sarr, has issued an urgent appeal to President Adama Barrow, government, NGOs, individuals, and philanthropists to support the school.

Established in 2008, the boarding school has more than 200 students memorizing the Holy Quran, with half housed on site. But the school is buckling under severe constraints.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard_, Oustas Sarr said the school’s main challenges are a lack of classrooms for its growing roll, feeding students, and paying allowances to Quranic teachers. The school is registered under AMANA and operates in line with its conditions.

“When the rainy season arrives, we face serious problems because the classrooms are not well built. Water floods everywhere, even inside the classrooms. The children are very uncomfortable, especially when it rains at night,” she said.

Feeding is another daily crisis. “Feeding has been a challenge because some students come from less privileged homes. We do receive donations from certain individuals — we appreciate it — but it is not enough to cover the numerous constraints we face,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Asked why she turned a well-situated compound into a school, Oustas Sarr was clear: “It has always been my aim to open a school where people will come and learn the glorious Quran, not for any worldly recognition but only to have the pleasure of Allah and in the hereafter. When I bought this land, I said I will make it a school. Alhamdulillah, that dream has been fulfilled.”

She disclosed that her parents taught her the Quran before she went to Tallinding Islamic Institute to further her education.

Muhammed Sanneh, a Quranic teacher and son of the proprietor, echoed the same constraints facing the school. He called on government, NGOs, individuals, and donor agencies to intervene.

Anyone willing to support Oustas Sarr can contact her on 2250651.