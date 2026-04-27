NSPA Trains journalists to strengthen reporting on social protection

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By Fatou Gassama

The National Social Protection Agency held a two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists, media practitioners, and communications officers to improve nationwide coverage of social protection issues. The training was at Metzy Residence Hotel.

NSPA aims to equip the media to report accurately, effectively, and professionally on social protection programmes, policies, and interventions. It seeks to deepen journalists’ understanding of social protection, improve the quality and sensitivity of reporting, and promote responsible journalism that upholds the rights and dignity of vulnerable populations.

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Samuel Williams, NSPA Communications Officer, said the agency organized the training because social protection is a sensitive topic in a developing country like The Gambia.

“We have realized there is a capacity gap in telling these stories: how we tell them, and how the media advocates for social protection and for beneficiaries,” Williams said. “We invited key stakeholders because protecting the rights of vulnerable Gambians and communicating social assistance programmes demands accurate, ethical storytelling.”

He said the Government of The Gambia is advancing the rights of vulnerable women, children, and groups, making the training essential.

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NSPA Executive Director Saikou Jeng said journalists play a critical role. “Behind every policy, programme, and statistic is a human story that must be told accurately, with dignity and empathy,” he said.

Jeng said social protection in The Gambia has entered a transformative era. The National Social Protection Act 2024 and Social Protection Regulations 2024 have laid a solid legal and institutional foundation for a more inclusive, responsive, and resilient system.

He cited the approved National Social Protection Policy 2025–2026 as the strategic roadmap to expand coverage, enhance efficiency, and ensure no Gambian is left behind.

“At the centre of this architecture is NSPA, mandated to harmonise and coordinate interventions across the sector and ensure support reaches those who need it most—efficiently, transparently, and sustainably,” Jeng said.

He said the training’s purpose is to help media and communications experts translate complex systems into narratives that are accessible, relatable, and meaningful to ordinary citizens.

“We have made significant strides in expanding delivery, from cash transfers supporting vulnerable households to investments in community resilience and interventions that address shocks,” Jeng said. “Through social protection reform and donor-funded activities, we continue to provide targeted support while strengthening institutional systems, including our social registry and interoperability frameworks.”