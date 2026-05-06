Jaama Specialty Hospital opens to reduce overseas referrals

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Jaama Specialty Hospital officially opened in The Gambia on Friday. Founders, private healthcare leaders, and government officials described it as a major step toward reducing overseas medical referrals and expanding specialist care.

Founder Dr Lamin Jaiteh said the hospital was created to close major healthcare gaps, including costly foreign treatment, long waiting times, and limited specialist services. He said many Gambians still travel abroad for treatment that should be available locally, calling it “a burden on the families of common Gambians and also on the country as a whole.”

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Jaiteh said Jaama was founded by four specialists to provide “quality, holistic health care” through a one-stop-shop system where patients can consult doctors, complete tests, receive diagnoses, and begin treatment in one place.

“When you come in, you see the doctor, you do all your tests, you get your diagnosis, and you get your treatment,” he said.

President of the Association of Private Healthcare Providers, Zainab Gaye Jah, described the hospital as an important boost to The Gambia’s healthcare system, saying it reflects local expertise and national responsibility.

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She said Jaama was “getting ready to work for the Gambian people” and noted that private healthcare can strengthen national priorities by expanding specialised services and supporting public healthcare delivery.

Medical Director Dr Kebba S Marena said Jaama aims to raise healthcare standards rather than replicate existing services. He said the hospital offers neurosurgery, orthopaedics, oncology, cardiology, and other specialist services rooted in “Gambian excellence.”

Marena said the hospital has already performed life-saving brain surgeries, more than 10 joint replacements, and cancer surgeries. He added that Jaama plans to expand into ICU care, accident and emergency services, wellness packages, and health tourism, positioning The Gambia as a regional healthcare destination.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Regional Director Musa Camara said private hospitals are essential in reducing pressure on public facilities and improving service delivery.

He said Jaama can help reduce costly treatment abroad while complementing government efforts toward universal health coverage. Camara urged the hospital to maintain transparency, ethical standards, and patient-centered care, describing it as a symbol of progress and a potential centre of excellence for future generations.