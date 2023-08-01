Senegal: Ousmane Sonko’s party dissolved

The government of Senegal has dissolved the party of key opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. A statement issued by the government announcing the proscribing of the party yesterday reads: “The political party PASTEF, through its leaders and its authorities, has frequently called its supporters to insurrectionary movements, which has had serious consequences, including many losses of human life, many injuries, as well as acts of looting and plunder of public and private property. The latest are the serious disturbances to public order recorded during the first week of June 2023, after those of March 2021.

Following these events which constitute a serious and permanent breach of the obligations of political parties and in accordance with the provisions of article 4 of the Constitution and article 4 of law n ° 81-17 of May 06, 1981 relating to political parties , amended by Law No. 89-36 of October 12, 1989, the political party PASTEF is dissolved by Decree No. 2023-1407 of July 31, 2023.

Consequently, the assets of the dissolved party will be liquidated in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force.”