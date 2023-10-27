Senegalese arraigned for breaking into Gambia High, assault

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Omar Faal, a Senegalese national, yesterday appeared before a magistrates’ court in Banjul accused of breaking into one of the newly constructed classrooms at Gambia High School and stealing.

Mr Faal is also accused of assault.

He faces three counts, willful damage to property, stealing and assault causing actual bodily harm and he pleaded not guilty to all the counts. He was unrepresented.

According to police prosecutors, Omar Faal on 24 October broke into Gambia High School and stole some electrical wires valued at D32,850.

Prosecutors further alleged that he assaulted one Musa F Ben by hitting him with a chain and caused him actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Double Corporal 5309 applied for an adjournment to enable them to present their witnesses.

Presiding Magistrate Krubally overruled the prosecution’s objection to bail and granted him bail in the sum of D50,000 with one Gambian surety.