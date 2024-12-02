Senegalese parliamentary elections: Impact and ramification

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The wind of change in Senegal is blowing. Anyone who thinks they can stop this wind of change must be deluded. It all started with the unlawful imprisonment of Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko and their comeback to the fore of Senegalese politics leading to the sweeping victory of Pastef in the last presidential election.

This change was effected through a democratically contested election that booted out the once powerful Macky Sall. The latter was blamed for taking the country back economically and politically. The country witnessed economic decline and high inflation. The quality of life became unbearable, while the elite plundered the state resources.

Political opponents were imprisoned and silenced. Freedoms and human rights curtailed. Indeed, combating corruption, mismanagement, bad governance and the destruction of institutions, are a monumental challenge and will take some time for rebuilding. The results of the parliamentary elections indicate that Pastef has a comfortable majority to have the necessary reform bills passed by the Senegalese National Assembly.

Thus, the Faye-Sonko government has the task of making the necessary reforms and implementing them in the best manner for the socio-economic development and political stability of Senegal. On the micro-economic level, the government will take steps to create jobs and opportunities for the youths and the marginlised sections of the society.

This will consider the backway syndrome that led to the loss of lives in the sea and the desert in search of greener pastures and giving the youths hope and confidence. On the macro-economic front, I think the ambitious mega infrastructural development of road networks will create and facilitate transport and connectivity between the different regions of Senegal and spur on industrialisation which will enable Senegalese to produce what they eat and wear.

The vision of self-sufficiency in agriculture is relevant. This is not impossible as long as there is a vision backed by ideas. This is in reference to what is called research and development. Indeed, health should be a priority area for the Senegalese government and the need therefore to develop relevant strategies and policies for the development, accessibility and affordability of health facilities and care for all, particularly in rural Senegal.

Although Senegal does not have a big security challenge because of its long history of professionalism within the army, gendarmerie and the police, it must watch out for terrorist and extremist groups coming from the Sahel region.

In addition, the Casamance troubles should be ended diplomatically and peacefully. I am sure, the new political dispensation in Dakar is working behind the scenes to bring stability and peace to the region.

On education, it s a good move that President Faye appointed, Dr Djim Dramé, director of religious affairs under the presidency to integrate scholars of Arabic and Islam into the mainstream educational system of Senegal to empower them and improve their capacity and competency. His role is crucial in the promotion of religious dialogue in Senegal between different religious groups. Diplomatically, I believe the Senegalese government can be a trustworthy mediator between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso and the rest of the Ecowas region. Senegal can play a pivotal role in promoting peace and good governance in the region and indeed in Africa as a whole. It is expected that Senegal will play a crucial role with its partners in the OIC to end the carnage in Gaza and Lebanon.

Now that Pastef is in control of the presidency and the legislature, it has to build on the capital of good governance, transparency and development. The government should fight corruption and financial indiscipline within the system. It should make concerted efforts to end the Casamance crisis diplomatically and peacefully.

It is expected that the government will improve the lives and livelihoods of ordinary people sooner and not later. It is expected that perpetrators of crimes would be brought to justice. Senegal should judiciously use its resources from minerals, petrol and gas and other sources for the benefit of the Senegalese people.

Ethnic and tribal politics must be defeated by developing collective consciousness and the notion of citizenship, Senegaleseness.

Finally, the new government has the task of bringing all Senegalese together regardless of their ethnic, religious or political persuasions and orientations.

Professor Alhaji Manta Drammeh

FHEA, FRSA,

UK