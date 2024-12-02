Policing the police

- Advertisement -

As law and order is an integral part of democracy, it follows that the people who enforce the law have an extremely important role to play in a society. It is they who ensure that there is law and order and that everyone abides by the dictates of the law. In the case of The Gambia, it is the Gambia Police Force that is tasked with the enforcement of law.

This role places a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of the force wholly, and individually. This means that each and every member of the force must be exemplary in character so as to efficiently execute his or her duties and functions as required by law.

Recently, however, disturbing reports of a member of the Gambia Police Force behaving unprofessionally have been circulating in the media. It is reported that the said officer demanded a huge amount of money from a young man and woman he arrested on the beach, forcibly stripped them naked, filmed them and like the pervert he is, put his dirty fingers in the woman’s womanhood in the name of enforcing morality!

This is totally unacceptable. The police being the main agency to enforce the law are expected to be of exemplary character so that the public they serve would be able to abide by the law. How can the police enforce the law when they themselves are breaking it, one may ask?

True, the police officers are human like everyone else and therefore human weaknesses are to be expected from them as well. But that is where training comes in. As professionals and as enforcers of the law, they are expected to have sufficient training so that they will be able to conduct themselves in a manner that is in line with the law.

It is imperative that the police have the confidence of the public in order for them to perform their functions properly. Incidents like the one reported in the past few days will not do any good to the relations between the public and the police.

It is reassuring that the police acted swiftly by arresting and detaining the culprit after the matter was reported to them. The police spokesman’s condemnation of any abuse of power or misconduct by their personal and the promise of a thorough and impartial investigation and that if found guilty, the officer will face the full force of the law and strict disciplinary measures to uphold the integrity of the force, are timely.

Very well said. Now we want it very well done.