Serekunda hospital receives new appliances: Conteh family donates items worth over D400,000

By Fatou Saho

The Serekunda General Hospital receives new appliances and items, that is said to worth over D400,000 from the Conteh family on Thursday July 13th.

The donated items which includes Oxygen concentrators, wheel chairs, air conditioners, baby diapers and host of others, are all for the adopted maternity word of the Conteh`s of Kanifing estate.

The principal nursing officer of the hospital, Jariatou Darammeh, said she has witnessed the investments and efforts invested in the maternity ward by Alh. Kebba Conteh and his family since the inception of the hospital.

“They have been so helpful to the maternity unit, they renovated the labour ward, they supply the unit with beds, bed sheets and so many things that helps in improving the life and quality of the care of the women in the Gambia. Their aid to us is not by chance but a gift that helps the women and we the nurses,” she emphasised.

Dr Kebba Gassama, a staff of the hospital who represents the head of department of the maternity ward said.

“This donation is right in time because we are in the pig season and most pregnant women are asthmatic so we need all these items here. Just three days ago, we were seriously in need of a nebulising machine for a pregnant woman but we did not have it and we had to borrow it,” said Dr Gassama.

A relative of Alh Kebba Conteh, BSO Chaw highlighted that it is important to instill self service developments in youths.

“Some people don’t know that this world is just a pass-through area. Alh Kebba Conteh is known to be a philantrophist throughout his life and he is so empathetic that he spent his life in the medical field delivering service,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Kanifing hospital, Basirou Drammeh, mentioned that having enough appliances in the labour ward would boost their service delivery, prevent complications and also prevent death during labour. “We hope and pray that this partnership continues because the Contehs are also saving lives,” he added.