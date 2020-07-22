31 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
type here...
News

Serekunda Imam Ratib passes away

171
untittled 14
- Advertisement -

The Imam Ratib of Serekunda, Alhaji Barham Jobe has passed away.
The respected scholar died yesterday afternoon.
Last night, President Adama Barrow extended his government’s condolences to the family of the late Imam.

A statement from the presidency read: “On behalf of his government, the people of The Gambia and on his own behalf, President Barrow expresses his profound condolences to the family of the erudite scholar and religious leader, late Imam Alhajie Barham Jobe. Imam Jobe spent his life spreading the teachings of Islam, reconciling families, and promoting peace and social cohesion.

- Advertisement -

The President prays that Allah grants his soul eternal peace and makes Jannahtul Firdausi his abode.”
Imam Barham Jobe will be laid to rest this morning.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSEVILLA FC MOURNS LEGEND, AS BIRI IS LAID TO REST TODAY
Next articleGANU unveils mission to save Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

FJC: JULY 22 CANNOT BE WIPED OUT OF OUR HISTORY

By Lamin Cham Former Speaker of the National Assembly has said the lofty ideals of the July 22 revolution which gave birth to the APRC...
Read more
News

Rights groups call for international probe into 2005 migrant massacre

By Omar Bah The Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations has joined ten other human rights groups to call for an international investigation...
Read more
News

OJ says July 22 darkest chapter in Gambian history

By Momodou Darboe A former minister in the Jawara regime Omar Amadou Jallow, has registered the 1994 July 22nd military take-over as the darkest episode...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

fjc fatou

FJC: JULY 22 CANNOT BE WIPED OUT OF OUR HISTORY

By Lamin Cham Former Speaker of the National Assembly has said the lofty ideals of the July 22 revolution which gave birth to the APRC...
Sheriff Kijera

Rights groups call for international probe into 2005 migrant massacre

oj 1

OJ says July 22 darkest chapter in Gambian history

Sheikh Tijan Hydara pic

GANU unveils mission to save Gambia

untittled 14

Serekunda Imam Ratib passes away

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions