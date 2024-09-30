Shopkeeper arrested for alleged rape

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Police in Fajikunda on Saturday arrested 32-year-old Muhammed Jallow, a shopkeeper, after receiving allegations that he had raped a young girl.

According to the victim, she had gone to buy sweets at the shop when the shopkeeper lured her into his bed and jumped on her.

She said Muhammed only left her when a voice was heard outside coming.

The victims mother, a widow, said she realized that her daughter was raped when she heard her scream while peeing.

“My heart bleeds each time I think about what this man did to my daughter. She is too young to have such a painful experience,” the tearful mother said.

The victim was taken to the FajiKunda Health Center where it was reportedly confirmed that she sustained injuries on her private part.

The accused, while in police custody, denied the allegations.

The Standard contacted the police spokesperson who promised to find out and get back to us.