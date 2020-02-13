Siblings in court over late mother’s property

By Bruce Asemota

One Adelaide Yadi Nying has dragged her elder brother, Alex Badou Nying before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul seeking an injunction to restrain him or his agents from interfering with the property situated at 30 Sayerr Jobe Avenue in the Kanifing municipality.

Adelaide is also seeking a high court declaration that Alex has no right to enter, interfere with, or disturb her at Sayerr Jobe Avenue.

She is further seeking a court order to set aside a grant of letters of administration made under probate number 71/2014 to Alex.

In her statement of claim before the court, Adelaide is claiming that the property of their late mother, Mrs Ruth Jeanette MacMason was gifted to her by her mother. However, Alex was given letters of administration from the high court in respect of the property.

He has also filed a defence and counter-claim to which Adelaide rejected.

In a bid to prove her claim, Adelaide provided an affidavit and was cross-examined by the defence counsel.

On Tuesday, Justice Jaiteh granted an application filed by the plaintiff to interpose her testimony and allow the plaintiff’s witness, Georgina Alagba George, to testify in court.

Mrs Ruth Jeanette MacMason died on 11th, October, 2013.Alex Badou Nying lives and works in the United Kingdom.