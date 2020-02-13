Gambia For All names national executive

By Alagie Manneh

Gambia For All party last Friday inaugurated its National Executive Committee, the apex organ responsible for laying down policy and broad operational guidelines for the party.

Staged at the Conference Hall of the President’s Award Scheme in Bakau, the ceremony reviewed and accepted credentials before the formal installation of delegates in their role as members of the committee representing their respective constituencies and other structures.

“In its first working session held at the same venue on Saturday, February 8th, under the chairmanship of the party’s national chairman, Salieu Taal Sr, the National Executive Committee, as required by the party’s Constitution, received and considered a submission made to it by the party’s secretary general on the setting up, as well as the membership, of the party’s central committee. At the end of deliberations, the National Executive Committee approved the proposal to set up a 56-member central committee as its executive directorate entrusted with delegated powers and responsibility to direct and oversee the life and work of the party,” Bolong L Sonko, the party’s chief of staff, told The Standard.

He explained that the party’s central committee is chaired by the party leader and secretary general.

The inauguration follows a formal launch of the party which was marked in a rally in Brikama last Saturday.

“The very impressive turnout at the rally demonstrated the support and confidence already enjoyed by the nascent party and is an unmistakable pointer to the great promise about our party,” Mr Sonko added.

He said the leadership of GFA noted the turnout in Brikama with satisfaction and stands poised to double its resolve to building “an inclusive political movement that will bring about the change that the Gambian people are yearning for”.

Members of the National Executive Committee included party leader and secretary Bakary Bunja Dabo; national president, Salieu Taal; chief of staff Bolong Sonko; national treasurer Ndanbou Touray; head of resource mobilisation Alaba Mboge; head of research department Aminata Jarra; chief mobiliser Bakary Sidi Fadera and head of traditional diplomacy, Alhaji Tombong Ceesay.