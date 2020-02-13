Iqra International UK supports physically-challenged children in Banjul

By Olimatou Coker

A UK international philanthropic organisation, Iqra, which is involved in helping poor and vulnerable disabled people around the world recently supported eight physically challenged children with wheelchairs and crutches.

The items were donated through Modou Lamin Bah the public relations officer of the Banjul City Council.

Bah, who is also the contact person of the Iqra project in The Gambia, said being physically-challenged should not hinder anyone from having quality and relevant education.

“There are a lot of challenges that the parents are facing in terms of providing wheelchairs and crutches for their children, so this is a laudable initiative that will go a long way in improving the lives of these children,” he said.

BCC deputy mayor, Omar Touray urged parents and guardians to continue to heed the special needs of their physically-challenged children and wards.

Amadou Jallow,the coordinator of support network for physically challenged, thanked Iqra International UK for ensuring the physically challenged children have access to quality education.

“It is only a very few of us who can stand up for the difficulties faced by the physically challenged persons. Sadly, most of us are underprivileged. I can say up to 98 percent of physically-challenged Gambian children and people are very poor so you need to be mentally conscious in order to take up the cause,” Jallow added.

Other speakers at the handing-over ceremony were Imam Foday Kabba Dumbuya, Imam Muhammad Bah and one Abdoulie Corr.