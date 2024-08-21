SIC meets parties today amid growing NPP-UDP tensions

- Advertisement -

The Supreme Islamic Council has called for a meeting with political parties in The Gambia, citing rising tensions between the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

“As you are aware, the political atmosphere in our beloved country has become increasingly tense, particularly between the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and the main opposition, the United Democratic Party (UDP). In light of this, the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council wishes to invite you, along with a few members from your party executive, to a crucial meeting aimed at discussing issues of national interest, with a special focus on national peace and stability,” they said in a letter sent to one of the political parties.

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, 21st August 2024, at 12:00 PM, at the SIC headquarters on MDI Road, Kanifing.

Source: Kerr Fatou