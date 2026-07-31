SIS boss says new bill will reposition organization

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By Olimatou Coker

Ousman Sowe, the director general of the State Intelligence Service, said the new State Intelligence Services Bill currently under validation will reposition SIS as premium intelligence services.

Speaking at the bill’s validation meeting yesterday, Sowe noted: “This marks another significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to reform, recast, recalibrate and reposition the State Intelligence Service as the premium Intelligence Service of The Gambia in the scheme of the institutional strengthening agenda since 2017.

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“The evolving security environment presents increasingly complex threats, ranging from terrorism and transnational organised crime to cybercrime, espionage, violent extremism, and other emerging challenges. Addressing these threats effectively requires a modern intelligence service operating under a clear, robust, and legal framework.”

He added that the draft SIS Bill has been developed through extensive engagements and technical input from a range of consultations from within the services and outside partners.

The bill he said will provide a legal basis for the mandate, powers, responsibilities, governance, and oversight of the SIS while safeguarding the constitutional rights and freedoms of all citizens.

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Abubakarr Jeng, the National Security Adviser, said the proposed legislation will enhance public trust and strengthen the country’s international credibility.

He explained that the bill includes transparency provisions and complaint mechanisms that will strengthen accountability and enable civil society organisations, media, and other oversight bodies to monitor its implementation and hold the Service accountable. He emphasised that a trusted intelligence service is ultimately a more effective intelligence service.

Almameh Gibba, a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence and Security described the validation as a significant milestone in the country’s democratic journey and security reform agenda. “We are gathered not merely to validate a bill, but to shape the future of intelligence governance in our republic. The legislation before us represents an opportunity to build an institution that reflects the democratic values, constitutional principles, and national aspiration of the Gambian people. Every nation depends upon an effective intelligence service; intelligence is a first line of defence against threats that may never become visible to ordinary citizens,” he noted.