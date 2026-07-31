KAMASO REVEALS PROPOSED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

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Gambia Football Federation presidential spirant Sadibo Kamaso has revealed his team of executive members for the August 29 elections. According Kamaso, his team comprises dedicate individuals determined to bring about positive change in Gambian football.

“Therefore, to accelerate the GFF’s transformation, we humbly appeal to you for a resounding mandate for the “Restore Confidence” team to lead and transform Football in The Gambia.

We have unmatched energy of performance and a clear vision of uplifting and preserving a pre-eminent standard of football in The Gambia and placing the Gambia football governing body on a pedestal for technical, structural, and financial self-sustenance,” a statement from his official campaign Facebook page stated.

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The full team is below:

Sadibou Kamaso for President

Bakary Papa Gassama for 1st Vice President

Arthur Ashcroft for 2nd Vice President

Momodou Ceesay (Zico) for 3rd Vice President

Daddy Jallow for Male Ordinary Member

Adama Jarju for Female Co-Opted Member

Rohey Samba for Female Co-Opted Member

Commisioner Ansumana Kinteh for Referees’ Rep Ordinary Member