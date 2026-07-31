Murder accused bemoans ‘terrible’ prison conditions 

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Fatou Gassama

Buba Jallow, the man accused of murdering Ebou Njie, an electrician from Dippa Kunda,told the Bundung High Court yesterday that he was enduring appalling conditions at the Mile 2 Prison alleging that he was among others “sealed at one” place and denied access to medical services.

The case was moved to Bundung after the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court ruled it lacked jurisdiction to hear it. When the matter was called, yesterday Counsel WK Drammeh and AA Cham appeared for the state while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

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When asked why, the accused explained that he could not secure the services of a lawyer because he was “sealed” in one place. Jallow further alleged that he borrowed the shirt he wore to go to court because his family was denied access to him and he could not get provisions. He further reported to the judge that he informed the prison authorities about his failing health but was allowed access to medical services only once. He also accused the prison officers of confiscating his belongings including car keys and a medical prescription paper. “They don’t even allow me access to fresh air because they always lock me inside,” Jallow lamented.

Meanwhile, the state prosecutors requested an adjournment to enable them go through the file of the accused to file the bill of indictment before the court. They urged the court to grant an adjournment with a reasonable time.

In response, Justice Janneh adjourned the case to 21st October 2026 and gave the state 30 days to file a bill of indictment. She further ordered the prison authorities to provide medical support to the accused and take him to the Banjul hospital if a requisite medical facility is not available in the prison.