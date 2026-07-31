Senegal’s cement exports to Gambia up tenfold in first 3 months of 2026

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According to Senegal’s external trade data, cement exports to The Gambia rose tenfold in the first quarter of 2026 against the same period in 2025.

The latest statistics from the Agence nationale de la statistique et de la démographie (ANSD) show that Senegal’s exports of hydraulic cement to The Gambia make Banjul one of the fastest-growing outlets for plants located around Dakar and Thiès.

This surge comes as cement production in Senegal continues to rise, supported by the expansion of capacities at Sococim and Dangote Cement Senegal and by a more favourable price environment on the domestic market since the tariff hikes implemented in 2025.

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Senegal’s Ministry of Economy, Planning and Cooperation reported that in March 2026 total goods exports reached 713.4 billion CFA francs, generating a trade surplus of 188 billion CFA francs.

Detailed data from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (ITIE) showed that in 2024, The Gambia was already among the main buyers of Senegalese cement and clinker, alongside Mali and Mauritania, with flows measured in tens of thousands of tonnes. The ITIE report for the first half of 2024 recorded exports of cement and clinker to The Gambia exceeding 10,000 tonnes for some operators.

For industrial players, the sharp increase recorded in the first quarter of 2026 reflects both the ramp-up of local capacity – including the commissioning of new kilns – and the logistical competitiveness of the Dakar–Banjul corridor, underpinned by road and port infrastructure.

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Export data for 2024 show that flows to Mali remain predominant in volume terms, while Gambia is gaining ground in the geographical breakdown of sales.

For The Gambia, which is a net importer of cement products, access to greater volumes from Senegal helps secure supply for construction sites and contain inflationary pressures on building materials amid rapid urbanisation in Greater Banjul.