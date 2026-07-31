Senegal dispatches navy to tackle floods in Linguere

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The Senegalese navy has deployed a detachment of marine commandos to assist with efforts to restore electricity in the department of Linguere, where heavy rainfall has damaged part of the power grid.

According to a statement from the navy, commandos from the Northern Naval Base were deployed to transport a Senelec response team to areas made difficult to access by flooding.

This mission will enable technicians from the national electricity company to repair the damaged facilities and speed up the restoration of power to the affected populations.

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This operation is part of the public service missions carried out by the Senegalese armed forces, which are regularly called upon during periods of severe weather to support government agencies in emergency response efforts.

By providing its capabilities for deploying to flood-affected areas, the French Navy helps ensure the safety of technical teams and facilitates the gradual restoration of essential services in the affected communities.

APA – Dakar