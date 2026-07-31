Ex-Sonko ally says after mass exodus, nothing left of Pastef

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Yankhoba Diémé, a native of Casamance, former comrade of Ousmane Sonko and now Armed Forces minister has claimed that following a mass exodus, Pastef is now a hollow skeleton. He said: “There’s nothing left of this party [Pastef]. Of the 46 JPS (youth and popular support) coordinating bodies of Pastef, 35 were received yesterday at the presidential palace.”

During the launch ceremony of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s new political party, Diémé delivered a scathing attack on Pastef, asserting that the party led by Ousmane Sonko was gradually losing its members to the new presidential platform. According to him,“there’s nothing left of Pastef; everyone has left”.

Touba Qur’anic teacher sentenced after chaining 7 pupils and forcing them to beg

The Diourbel Magistrate’s Court sentenced Moustapha Dramé to fifteen days in prison and a fine of 50,000 CFA francs. The Qur’anic teacher admitted to chaining seven boys, aged 9 to 14, by their ankles for several days and forcing them to beg and hand over the monies they collected. The oustass was prosecuted for violence and assault against minors under the age of 15 under his care, as well as for exploiting the begging of others. In court, Dramé admitted to chaining the children. He explained that the boys were in the habit of leaving the daara (Qur’anic school) instead of attending classes. The chains, according to his version of events, were therefore used to prevent them from running away. The defendant also stated that he acted with the consent of the parents, whom he claimed to have contacted by telephone.

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Prosecutors demand 10 years for massage sex assault

A young woman has accused one Édouard Mbaye Guèye of turning a massage session into a sexual assault. The defendant categorically denied the allegations and maintained that the encounter was consensual. According to L’Observateur, the prosecution relied on witness statements, a medical certificate, and the complainant’s declarations to request a ten-year prison sentence. The case examined before the Guédiawaye Criminal Court dates back to 5th February, 2023. The complainant, 23 years old at the time, had contacted Édouard Mbaye Guèye for a therapeutic massage session. The two had previously communicated via WhatsApp. According to the young woman’s version reported by the newspaper, she was led to a room after being assured that other people were present. Once inside, she discovered that she was alone with the defendant. She then accused Édouard Mbaye Guèye of becoming insistent, of assaulting her, and of forcing her into sexual intercourse despite her resistance. The complainant claims she managed to leave the premises and find refuge with a neighbour before going to the Keur Massar gendarmerie to file a complaint. A medical certificate included in the case file also mentioned injuries during after the incident. Édouard Mbaye Guèye categorically denied the rape accusation. He maintained that the relationship between him and the complainant was consensual. The case has been adjourned, and the verdict is expected on 4th August.

Rufisque: Police break up sex party, arrest 6 suspected homosexuals

Rufisque police arrested six individuals, including two women, caught in the act of sexual activity in an apartment, where illicit substances were also discovered, prompting the prosecutor to open an investigation. On Tuesday at around 6:30pm, the police received a report from a third party, who preferred to remain anonymous, about the presence of individuals in a two-story building in the Zacaranda neighborhood of Rufisque East, engaging in unnatural acts. A patrol was dispatched to the location. On arrival, police officers found seven young people, including two women, crammed into two adjoining rooms on the second floor of an apartment, with mattresses spread out on the floor. A search of the room uncovered a packet of hashish hidden under a rug and an opened condom. When questioned, they confessed to the crimes, claiming they had arranged to meet for sexual encounters, except for the women who stated they were there for a courtesy visit. The drugs and the condom were seized and placed under seal. They are being held in custody, and their cell phones have been confiscated for further investigation. The prosecutor has been informed. An investigation is underway.

Leral

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Nigerian maths teacher in court for kissing student in class

PO Ufomba, a mathematics teacher in Rufisque, has been taken to court accused of kissing a 15-year-old student. Judicial authorities are investigating the case to establish the exact circumstances of the incident that occurred at Kambal School.

The Rufisque Central Police Station’s Urban Security Unit arrested the Nigerian teacher for kissing the eighth grade student while she was taking a physics examination. Following a complaint filed by the student’s guardian, the police opened an investigation. Cheikh Diakhoumpa, head of the Rufisque prosecutor’s office told the authorities to deny Ufomba bail.

Senenews