GNOC appoints Fatou Bom as goodwill sports ambassador

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The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has appointed Fatou Bom Bensouda, High Commissioner of The Gambia to the United Kingdom, as goodwill sports ambassador of the GNOC during The Gambia Day 2026 celebrations in Glasgow, Scotland.

The appointment recognises Mrs Bensouda’s outstanding contributions to Gambian sport, her distinguished international career, and her lifelong commitment to advancing the Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship and respect. It also acknowledges her leadership in promoting sports diplomacy, athlete welfare, integrity, safeguarding, and the empowerment of women and girls through sport.

Before rising to international prominence as a renowned jurist and diplomat, Mrs Bensouda proudly represented The Gambia as a national volleyball player. She later served as female vice president of the GNOC and chaired the Women in Sport Commission, where she championed greater opportunities for women and girls in sport. Her dedication earned international recognition, including participation in the International Olympic Committee’s World Conference on Olympics and Sports Volunteerism in New York and the award of an IOC Diploma in Volunteerism.

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Announcing the appointment, the GNOC described Dr Bensouda as a distinguished member of both the Gambian and global Olympic family whose continued service and leadership have helped advance sport nationally and internationally. The committee noted that, as high commissioner to the United Kingdom, she is uniquely positioned to strengthen sports diplomacy, expand international partnerships and promote The Gambia within the global sporting community.

As goodwill sports ambassador, Dr Bensouda will advocate for The Gambia’s participation and visibility on international sporting platforms, support bids to host major sporting events, promote athlete welfare and safeguarding, champion women’s participation in sport, and strengthen collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, Commonwealth Sport, the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA), international federations, diplomatic missions and other strategic partners.

In her acceptance speech, Dr Bensouda underscored the transformative role of sport in building stronger communities and shaping future generations. She said that national celebrations derive their deepest meaning from “the values we choose to carry forward,” describing sport as a powerful expression of discipline, teamwork and service. She emphasised that sport strengthens unity, builds character, promotes inclusion and provides young people with opportunities to develop into responsible leaders.

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Addressing the Gambian diaspora, she encouraged Gambians to preserve their cultural identity while contributing positively to their host communities, noting that sport serves as a bridge between cultures and generations. She called for greater investment in youth development, women’s participation, safeguarding, quality coaching and accessible sporting opportunities, stressing that investing in sport is ultimately an investment in the nation’s future. She concluded by urging Gambians everywhere to uphold the values of unity, integrity and excellence while working together to strengthen the country’s sporting future.

The appointment of Her Excellency Dr Fatou Bom Bensouda marks an important milestone for the GNOC and the Olympic Movement in The Gambia. This honours one of the nation’s most accomplished public servants and reaffirms the Committee’s commitment to promoting sports diplomacy, international cooperation, and the Olympic ideals for present and future generations of Gambians.