SIS director appointed Lands Minister

Ousman Sowe, the director general of the State Intelligence Services, SIS, has been appointed as Minister for Lands, and Regional Government, effective September 1st. The announcement came Saturday. He replaced Abba Sanyang, who resigned in July.
