Foundation donates D50,000 to save life of Tujereng native

The Abubakary Jawara Foundation has contributed D50,000 to support the overseas treatment of one Saikou Jawneh, a native Tujereng village.

Jawneh has for months been battling with a life-threatening leg and foot injury, and though he was recommended for overseas treatment, he could not afford to pay the expensive bills. The Jawara Foundation support followed an interview conducted by VM International with Mr Jawneh, where he explained his ordeal and appealed for help from all Gambians, especially philanthropists.

“The moment I watched the interview, I contacted my staff at the foundation and asked them to immediately facilitate something as our contribution. As a foundation, we pride ourselves on helping people in need, especially in cases like this one,” CEO Abubakary Jawara said.

He said the patient’s condition necessitated an urgent response from the foundation to ensure that he immediately regains his health.

The VM International managing director, Musa Trawally, commended Mr Jawara for his support, saying the country needs people like the GACH Global boss.

Saikou Jawneh’s family extended their warmest commendation to the Jawara Foundation and prayed for its CEO’s wellbeing and prosperity.

The family said Mr Jawara communicated to them through the telephone his wish to support Saikou, and they were thrilled with the immediate response.