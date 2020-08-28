SK Jaiteh donates D227,000 to Sandu disaster victims

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Gambian businessman and philanthropist Salifu K Jaiteh through his used clothing and building materials company, SK Jaiteh Enterprises, donated materials worth D227,000 to victims of a recent windstorm disaster in Sandu district.

- Advertisement -

The donation included 50 large and medium bales of clothing and D15,000 cash.

The items were handed over to the UDP National Assembly member for Sandu constituency, Muhammed Mahanera.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Jaiteh who is also the honorary consul for the Republic of Cyprus to The Gambia, said the donation was not motivated by politics but was in response to a request made by the Sandu National Assembly Member on behalf of his people.

“It has been our tradition to respond to this kind of situation. We have been doing this for over 30 years,” Mr Jaiteh noted.

He expressed his regret at the destruction wrought by the windstorm on houses and personal belongings leading to the displacement of people in the area.

He praised the lawmaker for leading the relief efforts and urged all who can to help the victims.

In response, Hon Muhammed Mahanera thanked Mr Jaiteh and his company for the “patriotic gesture” and urged others to emulate him.

“A lot of communities have been affected in the region and his intervention will significantly make life comfortable again for the victims. I am really grateful to Mr Jaiteh. This might be small in his eyes but to us it means a lot. The people of Sandu are grateful to him,” he said.

He said the windstorm affected all the 53 settlements in Sandu and could negatively impact on the outcome of the farming season.

Muhamadou Ceesay, the National Youth Council regional youth chairperson for Upper River Region, hailed Mr Jaiteh as a national hero every Gambian should be proud of .

He assured Mr Jaiteh that the donated materials will be distributed to the right people